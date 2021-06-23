He was fatally shot in the head trying to drive away from brazen robbers on a New York City street

"My husband liked nice things, Grant's fiancée, Nixia Jordan told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday.

"He worked hard for his jewelry, his shoes, his clothes, his cars and for someone to just murder him for his belongings instead of working hard for getting his own, it's just, it's a slap in the face, to take a life, just for his jewelry, just for his things," she said.

The three suspects got into a gray, four-door Honda Accord that was driven by a fourth individual, the NYPD said.

First responders transported the 33-year-old male victim to a local hospital and he was said to be in stable condition.

The early Monday shooting was one of eight that day, including two homicides. This came after a particularly bloody Sunday that saw 10 shooting incidents and 11 victims, according to the NYPD.

'We talked about having forever together'

"I never thought that my husband would be taken from me in this way," Jordan said. "We talked about having forever together about raising our kids, we just put them in sports, so now I'm thinking how am I supposed to take them to practice without their dad accompanying me, how am I going to do family vacations without him."