He was executed for murder 4 years ago. Now someone else's DNA has been found on the murder weapon

Their request was denied.

"The reasoning given by the judge was it wouldn't matter, that there were three people who saw him at or near that neighborhood on that day and time and honestly the DNA just wouldn't matter," Short said.

Short said the looming expiration date could have played a role in not having the DNA tested. If the state were to halt proceeding with the execution while the DNA was tested, he said, the lethal injection drugs would be expired by the time the results had been received.

At the time, Arkansas officials indicated they were unsure if they could obtain additional supply of the lethal injection drugs in the future.

'It wasn't likely to change the verdict,' judge says

Circuit Judge Herbert Wright, who was among those who denied a request to stay Lee's execution in order to test the DNA, told CNN in an interview that the expiration of the drugs did not play a role in his case and would not have impacted his decision, which he made based on whether the evidence would make a difference in the outcome of the case.