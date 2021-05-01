He was adopted months after he was born. After decades of searching, he's finally met his birth family

Hauser and Shaw, 58, hugged in an emotional meeting at the airport in Greensboro two days before the wedding.

"We hugged and we kissed our cheeks and we cried on each other's shoulder," Hauser said. "My little brother is 6'4" and I'm 5'11", so he rubbed me on the head and he asked me if it was good to be home in North Carolina. I said yes."

In the moment that was just for the two brothers, Hauser wore a shirt that said "Big Brother Finally!"

"All these years, I never knew I had a brother," Shaw told CNN. "It was very emotional. So many things going through my head and just trying to convey what was going on because it was the weekend I was getting married."

The family tree came together last weekend when Hauser met numerous cousins and other family members at Shaw's wedding. The brothers had their mother at the wedding, too.

"No one knew I existed because no one told them I existed. My mom told nobody. My dad told nobody," Hauser said. "And if it wasn't for the law changing in North Carolina and for me able to get my daddy's death certificate, I wouldn't be able to put the rest of my life's puzzle pieces together."