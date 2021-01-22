He took sanctuary in a church more than 3 years ago. He just returned home because of a new Biden policy

José Chicas, a Salvadoran immigrant who spent more than three years in sanctuary on the grounds of a North Carolina church, says the Biden administration's new policies are giving him a chance to go home.

José Chicas, 55, says the Biden administration's new policies are giving him a chance to leave sanctuary -- and hope for the future.

Chicas took shelter in June 2017 inside the School for Conversion, a small house on the grounds of a Baptist church in Durham, North Carolina. At the time, he faced a deportation order after years of checking in with ICE.

Chicas says he never expected to spend so long in sanctuary.

"I had no idea what I was getting into," he told CNN this week in a phone interview as he packed and prepared to leave. "I thought it would be three or four months."

But months turned into years.

His family lives nearby in Raleigh and visited whenever they could. And from his confines on the grounds of St. John's Missionary Baptist Church, Chicas -- a pastor himself -- continued ministering to his flock via live Facebook videos and occasional in-person meetings.