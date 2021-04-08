'He really jumped on the Trump train': How a brash Matt Gaetz climbed the ranks in Trump's Washington

Gaetz is better known for his stunts than legislating, but one vote has attracted renewed attention in the wake of the DOJ investigation. In 2017, Gaetz was the only member of Congress to vote against an anti-human trafficking bill, legislation that Trump signed into law. Defending his vote against the legislation at the time, Gaetz said in a Facebook video he was opposed to the parts of the legislation that called for more federal involvement, and that his vote was not about human trafficking.

Gaetz's antics have won him praise from Trump, although Trump was briefly angry with Gaetz last year over his support of an Iran war powers resolution to curb the President's power.

"They are our warriors," Trump said of Gaetz and other House members at a September 2020 rally in Jupiter, Florida. "You see what they do? They have to fight Pelosi, Schumer, they have to fight all these characters. And they do very well in the fights. We want them on our side."

'He understands the nature of the Republican Party'