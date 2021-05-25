He flew to India because his dad was sick with Covid-19. He almost got stuck there until 2022 because of tightening travel restrictions

"Every night that we spent on two different continents, my girls would ask me when is daddy coming home, and I really did not have an answer for them,'' Neha, Mahajan's wife, said during Monday's news conference. "Yesterday was probably the first night when I saw him and I was able to sleep in peace."

When Mahajan went to cremate his dad, he remembers there being a huge line of ambulances on the cremation ground and said he was scared as the realization of the reality of the situation began to sink in.

"After seeing that, I got myself in the house and I just locked myself in there, I didn't want to go out, I didn't want to speak with anyone, in fact even the people who wanted to come and convey their condolences I told them 'let's do it over the phone, let's not meet' and that's how it was."

Travel ban impacts Indian visa holders in particular

As for travel to India, at the beginning of the pandemic, the country quickly closed its borders and banned all scheduled international flights in March 2020.