Hawley now says objection to Biden's win wasn't intended to keep Trump in office

On Thursday, CNN pressed Hawley on the discrepancy between his claim that he never attempted to overturn the election and his January 4 comments that Trump could still be President depending "on what happens" on January 6 and his refusal then to rule out Congress could change the outcome. Hawley contended he's been consistent on the point that January 6 was the final day of the electoral process, arguing his sole intention behind objecting was aimed at sparking debate over Pennsylvania's voting system.

"I said to (Baier), what I consistently said ... To me, January 6th is the end of this process, that's when the votes are counted, certified, the election winner under the Constitution is officially declared," Hawley claimed. "To, me that's the end of the line."

Hawley also would not say if he should have answered Baier differently and responded with the accurate assertion: That Biden would be the next president because there was never a chance that Congress would overturn the result. He said his words would have been twisted no matter what.