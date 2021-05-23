Harris to the Class of 2021: 'You have the strength to get through anything'

"What's up Oakland?" Harris said with a chuckle to Ahmed Muhammad, a senior graduating from Oakland Technical High School. Muhammad, his school's first Black male Valedictorian, thanked Harris and told the vice president he included portions of her historic phrase "I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last" in his graduation speech.

"That's exactly right, that's exactly right. And I said that in my speech. It's advice my mother gave me. She said you know, 'Kamala you may be the first to be many things, but make sure you're not the last,' " Harris recalled. "Sometimes you're going to be in a room and you're going to feel like you're the only one like you in that room. The only one who looks like you or the only one who's had your life experience but what I want you four to remember and you have to hear me on this, we will all be in that room with you."