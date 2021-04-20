Harris says verdict in Chauvin trial 'will not heal the pain that existed for generations'

Harris, meanwhile, said the jury should focus only on the evidence in the case and not outside influences.

"I think that the bottom line in this case is we should not be distracted from the evidence in the case," she said. "And it is my hope and prayer that the jury will not be distracted from the evidence in the case and will make a decision based on what the evidence presented itself to be."

Harris sought to underscore the pain many Americans felt when watching the video of Floyd's death. And she said even if Chauvin is found guilty, the longstanding suffering of minority communities would still linger.

"Let's say there is a guilty verdict on the highest charge, it will not take away the pain of the Floyd family. It will not take away the pain of the communities, all communities, regardless of their color or geographic location, that felt sadness and anger in what they witnessed in that video," she said.

"This verdict is but a piece of it," Harris went on. "And it will not heal the pain that existed for generations, that has existed for generations among people who have experienced and first-hand witnessed what now a broader public is seeing because of smartphones and the ubiquity of our ability to videotape in real time what is happening in front of our faces. And that is the reality of it."