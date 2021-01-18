Harris resigns from the Senate ahead of inauguration

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has formally submitted a letter of resignation for her US Senate seat to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, ending her four-year career in the chamber.

As Harris says goodbye to her seat, she assured Americans in an op-ed for the San Francisco Chronicle that her work is not done since she will preside over the chamber once she is sworn as the first female, first Black and first South Asian woman vice president of the United States on Wednesday.

"And this is not goodbye. As I resign from the Senate, I am preparing to take an oath that would have me preside over it," Harris wrote. "As senator-turned-Vice-President Walter Mondale once pointed out, the vice presidency is the only office in our government that 'belongs to both the executive branch and the legislative branch.' A responsibility made greater with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans in the Senate."

Harris continued that while she will use her power as tie breaker in the Senate, she hopes she does not have to.