Harris rejects criticism over lack of border visit: 'And I haven't been to Europe'

Vice President Kamala Harris was asked by NBC's Lester Holt why she hadn't visited the US-Mexico border as she works with Central American countries on what the Biden administration says are the root issues of the immigration crisis.

Vice President Kamala Harris pushed back on criticism that she hasn't visited the US-Mexico border in an interview aired on Tuesday by arguing that her travel has been limited during the early days of the Biden administration.

In an interview that took place in Guatemala during Harris' first foreign trip since taking office, NBC's Lester Holt asked Harris whether she had plans to visit the US Southern border.

"At some point, you know, we are going to the border," Harris said. "We've been to the border. So this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We've been to the border. We've been to the border."

Holt responded: "You haven't been to the border."

"I, and I haven't been to Europe. And I mean, I don't -- I don't understand the point that you're making," Harris said with a laugh. She added: "I'm not discounting the importance of the border."