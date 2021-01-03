Harris lambasts Trump call with Georgia officials as 'bold abuse of power'

The soon-to-be-sworn-in Vice President tracked through Trump and other Republicans' failed attempts to overturn the election on false allegations of widespread voter fraud -- a charge that has been found to have no credible evidence.

"And then look at the most recent history, which is that after you elected, you turned Georgia blue, you elected Joe Biden President of the United States, you elected the first black woman in the history of our country to be the Vice President of the United States, and they have the gall to suggest you didn't know what you were doing, you must have gone about it in a way that was illegitimate," she said.

Harris also slammed Trump for calling the upcoming January 5 Senate runoff elections "illegal and invalid," and that he was "suggesting that the people of Georgia are trying to commit a crime."

These strong remarks came after Harris spoke about the importance of the Senate while on Instagram Live with artist and musician Janelle Monáe, defiantly stating that she would be sworn in, in just under three weeks, as Vice President no matter the attempts to obstruct or delay.

"And when I am sworn in on January 20, which I will be whether Donald Trump likes that or not, the sad bittersweet moment about that is that there will be no more Black woman in the United States Senate," Harris said.