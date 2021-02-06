Harris flexes power as Senate tiebreaker

Competing demands?

But there's also the real possibility that the demand for Harris as a tie-breaker could tether her to the Senate, placing a strain on her schedule and duties as vice president if she's often needed on Capitol Hill.

"You can't be in the room at the White House if you have to be down at Capitol Hill to break a tie vote. You can't be traveling around the world to meet with leaders on the international stage, or you can't be traveling domestically," Joel Goldstein, a vice presidential historian, said. "It can work havoc with the vice president's calendar."

"That's a problem vice presidents don't have when the Senate is not evenly divided, or when their party can count on cross-party votes to get the margins that they need," he added.

Presiding over the Senate is a duty assigned to the vice president in the Constitution, and with it, comes the power of breaking any ties in the chamber. With today's Senate evenly split at 50-50, the chances of Harris making that 1.2 mile journey from the White House to the Capitol to serve as the tie-breaker are high.