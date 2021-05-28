Harris becomes first female US Naval Academy commencement speaker

Presidents and vice presidents deliver commencement speeches at the service academies each year on a rotating basis. Last week, President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address at the US Coast Guard Academy. In 2015, he spoke at the Naval Academy, as did former President Donald Trump in 2018.

Harris issued a kind of call of action, beckoning the graduates to defend the nation and make other historic advances.

"We must defend our nation against these threats. And at the same time, we must make advances in things that you've been learning, things like quantum computing, artificial intelligence, robotics, things that will put our nation at a strategic advantage," Harris said.

"And you will be the ones to do it. You will be the ones to do it because the United States military is the best, the bravest, and the most brilliant. And just think, from walkie talkies, to the Internet, to satellite navigation, the United States military that has been on the forefront of research, development and technological advancement. That is a point of American pride. And as I look out at all of you, I know you will build on that leadership."

Ahead of her address, Harris spoke with Midshipman First Class Sydney Barber, the first Black woman to serve as brigade commander at the academy, according to a White House official.