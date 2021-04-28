Harris and Pelosi make history as the first women to lead Senate and House during presidential address to Congress

The politicians in the two prime seats on the rostrum are always noteworthy for their visibility, providing real-time direct reaction to the President's remarks. Their applause has become largely divided on party lines over the years, with a few rare bipartisan moments of cheering in each address. And, of course, there have been iconic moments where the reaction is less than positive.

Pelosi was the subject of one such moment in 2020 when she ripped up her paper copy of then-President Donald Trump's speech. In that same speech, Trump appeared to ignore Pelosi's attempt at a handshake.

"I tore up a manifesto of mistruths," Pelosi said later that week. "It was necessary to get the attention of the American people to say, 'This is not true. And this is how it affects you.' And I don't need any lessons from anyone, especially the President of the United States, about dignity."

And in 2019, Pelosi's sarcastic clap directed at Trump became a meme, launching a GIF seen around the world. She was also observed shaking her head and rolling her eyes.