Hank Aaron, baseball legend and former home run king, dies at 86

Aaron's incredible achievement came in the shadow of hate and death threats from people who did not want a Black man to claim such an important record.

As he was chasing Ruth's record, Aaron was taunted daily at ballparks, received threats on his life and was sent thousands of racist hate mail. He said he didn't read most of the mail but kept some as a reminder.

"There were times during the chase when I was so angry and tired and sick of it all that I wished I could get on a plane and not get off until I was someplace where they never heard of Babe Ruth," he wrote in his "I Had a Hammer" autobiography.

"But damn it all, I had to break that record. I had to do it for Jackie (Robinson) and my people and myself and for everybody who ever called me a [N-word]."

Reaction to Aaron's death and remembrances streamed across social media Friday from the world of sports and politics.

"A baseball legend who transcended the sport," the Chicago Cubs tweeted.

"This is a considerable loss for the entire city of Atlanta," the city's mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, said in a statement. "Mr. Aaron was part of the fabric that helped place Atlanta on the world stage."