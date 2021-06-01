Half of the US is partially vaccinated, but experts say more is needed to make the next holiday gathering safer

And travel industry experts say this will likely be a busy summer. On Monday, United Airlines said bookings for June through August are more than double the numbers from last year.

In New Orleans, there was a Mardi Gras-style parade over the weekend after months of delay -- and 50,000 people showed up.

"It feels amazing," Jefferson Parish Resident Kelley Cartner said. "To be here with family and friends, it's just amazing."

Warnings of continued danger

Although some experts, like Professor of Medicine Dr. Jonathan Reiner, encouraged those who are vaccinated to go out and have fun over the weekend, they also warned of the danger that persists for unvaccinated Americans.

Any country that thinks the danger has passed is wrong, said World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"We're very encouraged that cases and deaths are continuing to decline globally, but it would be a monumental error for any country to think the danger has passed," he said.