Half of America is under winter weather advisories as freezing temperatures grip the country

Below freezing temperatures are forecast to affect more than 245 million people in the lower 48 states over the next seven days, with more than 50 million Americans expected to experience temperatures below zero.

The cold air is so widespread that you could travel nearly 2,000 miles from the Rio Grande on the Mexican border to the St. Lawrence River on the Canadian border entirely in winter storm warnings or watches.

There is the potential for more than 240 cold temperature records to be broken by Tuesday evening, and some records have already been shattered.

The heaviest snow in the East is expected to fall from the Mississippi Valley, through the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes. A total of 6-12 inches is expected by Tuesday evening from Arkansas to Upstate New York.

"What we're facing is three winter storms in seven days," said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray during a Monday morning news conference.

Kentucky is currently experiencing its second storm of three. More snow is expected later Monday.