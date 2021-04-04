Half a billion Facebook users' information posted on hacking website, cyber experts say

The personal information of about half a billion Facebook users, including their phone numbers, have been posted to a website used by hackers, cybersecurity experts say.

The personal information of about half a billion Facebook users, including their phone numbers, have been posted to a website used by hackers, cybersecurity experts say.

There are records for more than 32 million accounts in the United States, 11 million in the United Kingdom, and 6 million in India, according to Alon Gal, the CTO of cyber intelligence firm Hudson Rock.

Details in some cases include full name, location, birthday, email addresses, phone number, and relationship status, he said.

Hudson Rock showed CNN Business the phone numbers of two our senior staff which are included in the database.

The leak was first reported by the news website Insider.

"This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019. We found and fixed this issue in August 2019," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone told CNN Saturday.

Facebook did not say if it notified affected users at the time.