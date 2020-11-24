 Skip to main content
Haley Moore overcomes bullying to become LPGA professional

Haley Moore used to be "so afraid" of going to school given the bullying was so relentless.

At its lowest point, her backpack and favored Justin Bieber hardpack were ruined after they were dowsed in water by bullies picking on her because of her size.

But refusing to be downtrodden and using golf as an escape mechanism, Moore turned her passion into her career.

She earned a golf scholarship at the University of Arizona and then became a professional on the LPGA Tour.

And now, through the LPGA Tour's "Drive On" campaign and her own foundation, the 22-year-old is hoping to help others who may have suffered similar experiences.

