Haiti in turmoil as police hunt for president's killers

"We are trying to move forward and see how we can identify more of those who participated in this horrible act," he said.

Video from the scene showed suspects speaking Spanish and they presented themselves as Drug and Enforcement Administration (DEA) Agents, Edmond said. "I believe they are fake DEA agents," he told reporters Wednesday. CNN has viewed the video and cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the audio or video.

"We don't know how they came in," Edmond said, adding that they did not know if the attackers were still in the country. He said if they have left, it would be via a land border with the Dominican Republic because Haiti would have detected a plane leaving and the airport has been closed since the attack. He said the airport would reopen "once we have this situation under control."

The Dominican Republic's flight authority has suspended air operations to and from the Republic of Haiti, the country's civil aviation board said in a statement.

Addressing the nation after the assassination, Joseph, the acting Prime Minister, declared the state of siege and pleaded with citizens to remain calm.