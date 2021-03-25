H&M and Nike are facing a boycott in China

Actor Huang Xuan, who had been a brand ambassador for H&M since last April, publicly said he would no longer work with the company.

In a statement posted Wednesday night on Weibo, H&M said that it has always maintained high standards, as well as transparency, in its global supply chain.

"[This] does not represent any political position ... H&M Group always respects Chinese consumers. We are committed to long-term investment and development in China," the statement said. The company added it was working with "more than 350 manufacturers" in China. H&M declined a request from CNN Business for additional comment.

Within hours, the criticism directed at H&M had spread to Nike. The company had said nearly a year ago that it was "concerned about reports of forced labor in, and connected to, Xinjiang."

"Nike does not source products from [Xinjiang] and we have confirmed with our contract suppliers that they are not using textiles or spun yarn from the region," the statement said.