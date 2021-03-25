H&M and Nike are facing a boycott in China over Xinjiang cotton statements

In a statement posted Wednesday on Weibo, H&M said it has always maintained high standards and transparency in its global supply chain.

"[This] does not represent any political position ... H&M Group always respects Chinese consumers. We are committed to long-term investment and development in China," the statement said. The company added it was working with "more than 350 manufacturers" in China. H&M declined a request from CNN Business for additional comment.

Within hours, the criticism had spread to Nike. The company had said nearly a year ago it was "concerned about reports of forced labor in, and connected to, Xinjiang."

"Nike does not source products from [Xinjiang] and we have confirmed with our contract suppliers that they are not using textiles or spun yarn from the region," the statement said.

Soon after the Nike statement began circulating on Weibo this week, Chinese singer and actor Wang Yibo said he had cut ties with the US company and "firmly opposes any remarks and actions that smear China." Nike did not respond to a request from CNN Business for comment.