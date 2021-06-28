Gwen Berry turns away from flag on US Olympic trials podium, says she was 'set up'

US hammer thrower Gwen Berry has responded to criticism over turning away from the flag while on the podium at the US Olympic trials, saying she "never said that I hated the country."

Hammer thrower Gwen Berry says that the playing of the national anthem while she was on the podium at the US Olympic track and field trials was "set up."

Berry turned away from the flag to face the stands while "The Star-Spangled Banner" played during the medal ceremony on Saturday. She then draped a T-shirt bearing the words "activist athlete" over her head.

Having placed third in the hammer event at the trials in Eugene, Oregon, Berry earned a spot on the US team for the Tokyo Olympics, which get underway next month.

"I feel like it was set up. I feel like they did that on purpose, and I was pissed, to be honest," said Berry of the anthem being played while she was on the podium.

"I was thinking about what should I do. Eventually, I just stayed there and just swayed. I put my shirt over my head. It was real disrespectful. I know they did that on purpose, but it'll be alright. I see what's up."