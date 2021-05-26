Gunman who killed eight co-workers at California transit facility knew victims well, mayor says

"I'm just here for my wife and hoping she's OK and whoever else in there is OK," he said.

Billy Cantillas, who has worked at the VTA facility for 22 years, said he had just started his shift when a coworker told him there was a shooter at the site, so he left the building. He didn't hear or see anything, but he said he was terrified.

"I'm scared, you know? I'm thinking about the people that got shot. It's terrible," he said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, after meeting with family members of VTA employees, expressed frustration at continued gun violence in the US and called for politicians to take action.

"Here we are in the United States of America experiencing something just not experienced anywhere else in the world. There's a sameness to this. And that numbness, I think is something we're all feeling," Newsom said. "But it begs the damn question: What the hell is going on in the United States of America? What the hell's wrong with us?"

President Joe Biden called for Congress to act on gun law reform. He sent his sympathies to the victims' families.