Gun violence crisis in America's cities

Thankfully, there's hope that local officials like us will no longer have to grapple with these unprecedented challenges without federal assistance.

As we welcome the Biden administration, we're also sounding the alarm bells. Our country can't continue to overlook the record-breaking number of shootings in our cities. We can't continue to underfund evidence-based intervention programs, like local outreach programs which employ credible messengers to go out into communities to de-escalate violence, and hospital-based violence intervention programs, that connect gunshot victims with counselors to prevent retaliation.

Both are critical tools for cities to prevent gun violence, especially as sales of guns and ammunition soar to record levels. We can't continue to allow illegal guns to stream into our communities. And we can't continue to turn a blind eye to the Black and Latino communities in cities that are bearing the brunt of this daily gun violence.