Gun sales rise among Black people as they look for firearm training and education

About 90% of Major's clientele is Black, he said. At the moment, most are brand new to firearms and many are women. They're coming to his shop east of Atlanta with questions about which gun might be right for them, how to use a gun and how to store one safely, he told CNN.

"There's a lot of newbies that are really interested and really want to know and are really serious about protecting themselves and their families," Major said.

'You have a right to the Second Amendment'

Smith also credited a "maturation process within the Black community" for the spike in purchases.

"The narrative is changing," he said.

Previously, a Black gun owner -- or someone curious about purchasing a firearm -- might be worried about a certain stigma, he said. Smith said that five years ago, Googling the words "Black" and "gun" would result in "gangsters" with "grilled out teeth" and tattoos.

"Not that that's wrong, per se, but if that's the total image you have of us, that's a bad thing," he said. "Now Black folks are starting to understand, it's OK to have a gun."