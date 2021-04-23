Group of Texas students disciplined after they pretended to auction Black classmates in social media group chat

At a school board meeting this week, one parent, who only gave her first name, Maria, recounted a time when a group of students tackled her 8-year-old to the ground during a game of cops and robbers.

Her son told them he couldn't breathe, and one of the children said "Hey, put your knee on his neck," Maria told the board.

"These were not high schoolers. There were Aledo elementary school students," she said. "I think it's important to share these things because the horrible actions of a few 9th grade students is not an isolated incident."

Calls for a 'change in behavior'

Chris Johnson, one of the students of color identified in the auction chat, spoke about the incident Monday at the school board meeting.

In his brief comments, Johnson said neither the school board nor the district have apologized to him or admitted to handling the incident "wrong at first."

"The only apology I'm accepting is a change in behavior," Johnson said. "I know the communities are ready for change, and we will do our part. Now I'm asking the board of trustees and the superintendent: When will you make the changes needed to ensure all of us feel treated fairly and safe?"