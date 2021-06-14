Grocery retailer Boxed is going public in an $887 million SPAC deal

Online grocery shopping is hotter than ever, and Boxed is cashing in: It's going public in an $887 million deal with a special purpose acquisition company.

Boxed, which was founded in 2013 and has 7 million users, delivers wholesale grocery and bulk items to consumers and businesses across the country.

The company will merge with Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. through a SPAC deal, a so-called blank check merger that allows companies to make their market debuts without the fuss of an initial public offering. Like grocery delivery, SPACs have also been super hot as of late.

Boxed benefited as consumers increasingly turned to online shopping and avoided going to stores in person during the pandemic. The online grocery shopping market grew a whopping 81% to $55.5 billion in 2020, according to retail advisory firm Coresight Research.