Gridlock at UK ports could cancel Christmas for retailers

As the possibility of no Brexit deal continues to loom, UK firms are stockpiling and putting pressure on already pandemic-pressed ports. CNN's Anna Stewart meets some of the truck drivers waiting hours in line as well as a company taking a different approach.

UK ports are suffering from "significant disruption" that threatens to delay Christmas orders and push up the prices of goods even before Brexit hits, according to industry groups that warn companies are losing millions of pounds in sales.

The British Retail Consortium and the Food and Drink Federation on Thursday called for an urgent inquiry into delays at ports, including Felixstowe and Southampton. They said logjams are causing shipping costs to rise by as much as 25% a week.

The port of Dover, which handles 17% of the United Kingdom's goods trade, is also jammed up. CNN journalists witnessed trucks backed up for over 10 miles on the approach to Dover on Wednesday, with truckers reporting waits of multiple hours.

Delays in getting goods onto shelves are hurting sales at a crucial time of the year and will force retailers to increase the prices of products. One company has lost over £1 million ($1.4 million) in sales due to the delays, the groups said in a letter to the UK parliament.