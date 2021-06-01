Greece's Mykonos says it's ready to party like before Covid

"We receive a lot of questions, though not all translate to bookings yet," he says. "The two main questions are if we are all vaccinated and whether guests can really party in the island like they used to.

"We tell them that we expect that by the 1st of July things will be very close to how they used to be before Covid."

Zisimopoulos describes the vaccine as "the magic recipe to nightlife resuming."

Reopening plans globally remain fluid, regardless of how welcoming a country's policies. New variants are a constant worry. A number of countries continue to ban their citizens from traveling abroad. Travelers may be forced to quarantine after returning home.

In Mykonos, this summer's first mega-yachts have started arriving. At the trendy Alemagou Beach Bar and Restaurant, champagne is already flowing and a German bachelorette party is underway. Following many months in lockdowns, a guest from Hamburg in a flowery dress says she and her childhood friends are "living the dream," finally reunited.

"Last year the regulations were there... but we didn't have the vaccinations," says Alemagou co-owner Vangelis Siafidas. "This year we were among the first ones to open. We wanted to show people that they can have a good time and a safe time. This is what makes people book tickets."