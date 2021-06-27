Greater focus on defense of critical infrastructure against cyber attacks is needed, says cyber agency chief

He said Americans' daily lives are intrinsically connected to cyber and therefore vulnerable to attack.

"If it's not 100% for most people, it's probably pretty close," Wales said. "You can just imagine, you get up in the morning and you try to turn on your lights and they don't come on, you try to brush your teeth, and the water is not, it's not there, it's not clean. You try to log on to check your email and it's not working, you can't execute a financial transaction, because critical infrastructure in this country has been compromised in some way by a cyber incident."

Cybersecurity after the Biden-Putin summit

Wales said it's too soon after President Joe Biden's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month to determine if there have been any major changes from Russia on the cyberattack front, but he did respond to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm's interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" earlier this month when she warned in stark terms that foreign adversaries have the capability of shutting down the US power grid.