Grandparents are getting to hug their grandkids for the first time after getting vaccinated

Getting back to things that were once so normal, such as giving giving a loved one a hug, will take some time to adjust to.

"We're all going to need to transition from the fear that we have lived with for so long," Shaw said.

They got an unexpected hug from behind

As one family in central North Carolina eagerly waved at each other from across the yard, just like they have all year, a grandmother made a snap decision as she stood there with her husband. She asked their grandchildren to walk backward toward her.

"My mom suddenly made an unexpected request," Deana C. wrote to CNN. "She asked our children to walk backwards to them, one at a time, so that she could put her arms around them for just a moment and hug them. I was so surprised, because we haven't been anywhere near each other in over a year."

Looking across the lawn at her 11-year-old son, Eli, getting the hug, brought her joy, Deana said. All three of her children got to hug their grandmother as their grandfather watched on March 7.

Deana, 47, said her parents are in an at-risk age group and there are members of the family who have preexisting conditions. They have diligently taken precautions, she added.