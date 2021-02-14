Graham says he spoke to Trump after his acquittal and the former President is 'excited' about 2022

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) spoke out against Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for voting to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. CNN's Fredricka Whitfield and Executive Director of Stand Up Republic Evan McMullin discuss.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that he spoke to former President Donald Trump after his acquittal in his second impeachment trial and that Trump is "excited" about the midterms in 2022.

"I spoke to him last night; he was grateful to his lawyers. He appreciated the help that all of us provided. You know, he's ready to move on and rebuild the Republican Party," Graham told Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday." "He's excited about 2022. And I'm going to go down to talk with him next week, play a little golf in Florida. And I said, 'Mr. President this MAGA movement needs to continue, we need to unite the party.' "

As Trump was seen golfing Sunday at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, the Republican Party is grappling with how the former President fits into the future of the GOP.