Graham denies systemic racism exists in US and says 'America's not a racist country'

"The Chauvin trial was a just result," Graham said. "What's happening in Ohio, where the police officer had to use deadly force to prevent a young girl from being stabbed to death, is a different situation in my view. So this attack on police and policing -- reform the police, yes, call them all racist, no."

"America is a work in progress," he added.

Graham joins a growing list of notable Republicans who have denied there is systemic racism in the US, despite there being a widespread acknowledgment of it by everyone from Biden and elected officials on the local and state level to leading voices in the business world.

Congress, too, has grappled with the issue in recent months, with lawmakers currently debating a bipartisan bill to overhaul laws surrounding policing.