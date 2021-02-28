Goya Foods CEO falsely says election was illegitimate, Trump is 'the real, the legitimate, and the still actual president'

Trump is not the real, legitimate, or actual president anymore. That would be Joe Biden, who legitimately defeated Trump in November.

Unanue said at CPAC: "But we still have faith that the majority of the people of the United States voted for the president." He added soon after, "I think a great majority of the people in the United States voted for President Trump, and even a few Democrats."

Biden, not Trump, won a majority of votes in the 2020 election. Biden received 51.3% of the vote, Trump 46.8% -- with Biden earning over seven million more votes than Trump did.

Unanue also said at CPAC that "not only the presidential election" but "the Georgia election" was "not legitimate."

The presidential election in general, the presidential election in Georgia in particular, and the January runoff elections for two Georgia Senate seats were all legitimate.

Unanue also made vague insinuations at CPAC about voter fraud involving mail-in ballots, saying that he received "unsolicited ballots" and that, "as a citizen of the United States, I think I'm allowed to vote once, once -- not twice, or three times, or 10 times."