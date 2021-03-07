Governors defend easing statewide Covid restrictions as health officials warn Americans to stay vigilant

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has increased restaurant capacity in her state from 25% to 50%, told Tapper on Sunday that because the number of hospitalizations are low and the vaccinations are high in the state, she feels they can "do this responsibly."

"We're kind of at the 10-yard line and we're taking another 10 yards ahead, where some are at the 50 and dropping the mask mandate, and that's the dangerous situation," she said. "But there is no question we are going to keep tethered to the science, and watching the numbers to keep people safe."

Michigan continues to have a mask mandate in place.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, relaxed restrictions on opening up businesses in February but will lift the mask mandate at the end of the March. He told Fox News' Chris Wallace on Sunday that "at some point we have to rely upon common sense and good judgment versus mandates" and that businesses should have some flexibility. Asked about going against guidance from health officials and Biden, Hutchinson said he could reinstate the mask mandate if case or hospitalization numbers rise.