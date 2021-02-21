Gov. Ron DeSantis says he'll order flags flown at half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh

Florida Senate Democratic leader Gary Farmer issued a statement Friday calling DeSantis' flag order "a partisan political tool to salute a man who served no other interests than his own and did his best to deeply divide a country along political fault lines.

"I condemn the governor's decision in no uncertain terms. Any move to lower our flag in deference to a man who helped drive the hatred and inflame the prejudices against marginalized groups, people of color, women, and anyone who did not look like him or think like him is wrong, and should be rescinded," Farmer said.

Announcement made at mostly maskless event

DeSantis' announcement on honoring Limbaugh wasn't the only reason his news conference sparked controversy.

Palm Beach County officials are now investigating the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel after receiving reports that many of the more than 100 people who attended the indoor event there were not wearing masks, Palm Beach County Deputy Director of Public Affairs John Jamason told CNN in a statement.