GOP targets "Biden border crisis" in new ad campaign aimed at battleground districts

"This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration. There's no other way to claim it than a Biden border crisis," said McCarthy.

Monday's trek to El Paso comes days after several House Republicans held a press conference on Capitol Hill calling on Democrats to give more attention to the issue.

"Our constituents are on the frontlines bearing the brunt of the lawlessness and self-inflicted crisis at the border created by the Biden administration," said Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas.

The sudden spike in children seeking to cross the southern border -- more than 4,000 are currently being held at Border Patrol facilities -- is due to several factors, including the devastation from two major hurricanes last year, as well as the toll the pandemic has taken on Central American countries. But there is also a perceived relaxation of border enforcement that has taken place under the Biden administration, which has reversed the Trump-era policy of turning away unaccompanied minors who show up at the border.