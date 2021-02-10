GOP senators signal they plan to acquit Trump despite visceral presentation by House Democrats

"Obviously very troubling to see the great violence that our Capitol Police and others are subjected to," Romney said. "It tears you at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional."

The Utah Republican said he was "fortunate" to see Goodman there and later spoke to him on the Senate floor Wednesday. "I expressed my appreciation to him for coming to my aid and getting me back into the path of safety."

But when asked whether the scenes shown would change the minds of his fellow Republicans, Romney said, "I can't predict how other people will react."

For most Republican senators, Wednesday's presentation did not seem to affect how they'll vote. Many are on record decrying the trial as unconstitutional since Trump is now a former president, and the punishment for conviction is removal. If convicted, however, Trump could also face a vote in the Senate barring him from ever again serving in public office.

Yet GOP senators including Marco Rubio of Florida would only say Trump bears "some responsibility" for the riot and argued the Senate should have no role in trying a former president.

"Who wouldn't be?" asked Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, when questioned if he was shaken by the footage he saw on Wednesday.