GOP senators offer Covid-19 relief counterproposal to force talks with White House back to middle

Brian Deese, the director of the White House's National Economic Council, confirmed on "State of the Union" on Sunday that the White House had received the letter and said they would be "reviewing it over the course of the day."

"We've received the letter and we certainly will be reviewing it over the course of the day," Deese said. "What I will say is that the provisions of the President's plan, the American Rescue plan, were calibrated to the economic crisis that we face."

The President, he added, is "uncompromising when it comes to the speed we need to act at to address this crisis."

And pressed on whether the White House was willing to ensure a new round of stimulus checks is targeted toward Americans who most need the money and are most likely to spend it, Deese told CNN they were "open to that idea" and that they "think this plan is targeted to provide cash into the pockets of the people who are the most in need."

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester defended the cost of the Democratic plan Sunday, saying that although it's a large amount, it is not too much, because the economic crisis caused by the pandemic is not improving.