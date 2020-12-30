GOP senator to delay affirming Biden victory by forcing votes on Electoral College results

Trump has been pushing for Congress to try to overturn the election result as his campaign's attempts to overturn the election through the courts have been repeatedly rejected.

McConnell has made clear to his conference that objecting is a fruitless endeavor that will not only prolong the process, but would force many Republicans to vote against Trump once that process is complete. McConnell's top deputies have shared similar views with members of the Senate GOP, aides say.

But that hasn't kept several Republican senators from keeping the option open. It's a spot that places them in between McConnell, who will continue to serve as the party's Senate leader and highest-ranking Republican in the country, and Trump, who will soon be out of office but whose power within the party, particularly with its base, remains unquestioned.

There's no evidence of widespread fraud in the election, and in a statement explaining his decision to object, Hawley did not raise allegations of widespread fraud. He claimed that some states, such as Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own laws, though the issues surrounding Pennsylvania's mail-in voting rules were litigated before the election. Hawley also complained about the way that social media companies like Facebook and Twitter handled content surrounding the election.