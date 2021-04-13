GOP senator says he is not ruling out 'some kind' of tax increase to pay for infrastructure

A Republican senator who was one of several lawmakers who took part in President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure meeting Monday said he is not ruling out "some kind" of tax increase to pay for an infrastructure bill.

"I'm not ruling out some kind of pay-for, absolutely," Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Tuesday when asked if he was not ruling out a tax increase or gas tax to pay for Biden's nearly $2 trillion infrastructure proposal. "If you're going to spend, say, $600 billion over several years on an infrastructure program that's much bigger than we've had before, absolutely. We have to be grown-ups and say it has to be paid for so we're not going to be able to come up with that money out of thin air."

He continued, "And, yes, normally when we talk about infrastructure financing, we're talking about some sort of user pays system so that the businesses and the individuals that actually use the roads more pay their fair share. And if it's a fair share, I think the American people will understand that. It's clearly not something we've worked out yet."