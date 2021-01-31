GOP senator calls on Republican leaders to 'stand up' against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments

Republican Sen. Rob Portman on Sunday said his party's leaders "ought to stand up" against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and that there should be "a strong response" to her controversial actions and recently resurfaced incendiary comments amid calls for her expulsion from Congress.

"I think Republican leaders ought to stand up and say it is totally unacceptable what she has said," the Ohio senator told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "I saw a couple videos over the weekend and one had to do with violence as I see it. There is no place for violence in our political dialogue. By the way there is no place for violence in our country. I mean, this is something we got to get away from. So yeah. I think people ought to speak out clearly."

Asked if Greene, who has been appointed to the House Education and Labor Committee, should she be stripped of her committee assignments, Portman said the move could "send a message."