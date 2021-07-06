GOP Sen. Ron Johnson mouths to GOP luncheon that climate change is 'bullsh*t'

"I absolutely do not believe in the science of man-caused climate change," he said at the time.

Also in 2010, Johnson falsely suggested that the country Greenland was "actually green at one point in time," to dismiss the effects of climate change.

And only a few months ago, in March 2021, the senator reiterated that belief in an interview with The New York Times. "I could be wrong there, but that's always been my assumption that, at some point in time, those early explorers saw green," Johnson said. "I have no idea." The true origin of the country's name comes from Erik the Red, a Norse explorer who sought to attract settlers to the country.

In early June at the Republican luncheon, Johnson said that the media and Democrats used the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change to create a "state of fear" and "control." He also criticized committees in Washington seeking to address climate change.