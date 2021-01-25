GOP Sen. Rob Portman won't run for reelection, saying it's difficult to 'break through the partisan gridlock'

At least three Ohio GOP representatives are also interested in running for Senate following Portman's announcement: Rep. Steve Stivers, Brad Wenstrup and Mike Turner, according to people familiar with their thinking.

On the Democratic side, one possible candidate could be Rep. Tim Ryan, who unsuccessfully ran for president in the 2020 Democratic primary. A top Democratic operative in the state told CNN they hope Ryan finally pulls the statewide trigger and runs. He had been thinking about governor, the source said, "but Senate clearly fits him better."

In his statement, Portman said that partisan stalemate has grown worse and that played a role in his decision, saying, "I don't think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision."

"We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground. This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades," he said, adding, "This is a tough time to be in public service."