GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa tests positive for Covid-19

Grassley's absence had an immediate impact on Senate business. He missed Tuesday's votes because of his quarantine, his first missed vote since 1993 when he missed due to floods in his state, according to his office. One of those missed votes Tuesday included attempting to break a filibuster for the confirmation of Judy Shelton, President Donald Trump's controversial nominee for the Federal Reserve. Republicans failed to get enough votes to advance the nomination, though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could bring the vote up again in the near future.

It's unclear which if any senators who interacted with Grassley on Monday would isolate themselves. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of GOP leadership, said Grassley attended their Republican leadership meeting Monday. Asked if any who attended the meeting will quarantine, Blunt, who chairs the Senate Rules Committee, told reporters: "You'd have to ask them."

He added, "I was like, 12 feet away from him at the meeting that's why we're in that big room."

"We are all spread out," GOP Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming told CNN of the leadership meeting. Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, who attended Monday's leadership meeting, said they were wearing masks.