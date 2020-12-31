GOP Sen. Ben Sasse slams Republicans who plan to delay certification of Joe Biden's win

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) wrote on Facebook that he has been urging his Republican colleagues to "reject" objecting to the certification process of the Electoral College.

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse wrote on Facebook Wednesday night that he has been urging his Republican colleagues to "reject" objecting the certification process of the Electoral College and President-elect Joe Biden's victory, adding that talk of objecting the process is a "dangerous ploy."

"Having been in private conversation with two dozen of my colleagues over the past few weeks, it seems useful to explain in public why I will not be participating in a project to overturn the election -- and why I have been urging my colleagues also to reject this dangerous ploy," Sasse, the Republican senator from Nebraska, wrote in a six-part Facebook status late Wednesday night.

He added: "The president and his allies are playing with fire. They have been asking -- first the courts, then state legislatures, now the Congress -- to overturn the results of a presidential election. They have unsuccessfully called on judges and are now calling on federal officeholders to invalidate millions and millions of votes. If you make big claims, you had better have the evidence. But the president doesn't and neither do the institutional arsonist members of Congress who will object to the Electoral College vote."