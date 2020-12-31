GOP Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn says he 'absolutely' would take back mocking liberals in post-election tweet

"I was unaware that using a certain term describing an evil man -- Hitler -- was offensive to people in the Jewish community. And if that did offend them, that is something I never meant to do," he said.

Cawthorn told CNN his posts were mischaracterized and directly denied that he is a White supremacist.

"I want people to know, I'm definitely not a Nazi. I'm not a White supremacist," he said. He added, "I hate White supremacy, I hate racism."

At least two women have also alleged that he had forcibly kissed or touched them years ago, claims he has previously denied. He told CNN he regretted actions he took and apologized to anybody he "made feel uncomfortable."

"Looking back, I wish I could have changed my actions. If I made somebody feel uncomfortable in a situation, that is never my goal," he told CNN.

"You know, I want to live in a world where if I have a daughter, people are gonna ask permission before they're gonna try and touch her or trying to kiss her right. But also, I want to live in a world where no, my son, if he tries to kiss a girl, he's not going to be labeled as some kind of sexual predator."

The new youngest member of Congress