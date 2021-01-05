GOP opposition mounts to Trump's efforts to overturn election as conservatives eye objections to at least three states

"We're doing three but we are hoping for six," said Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who is leading the charge on the House. He added they are still having "lots of conversations with senators."

The objections on Wednesday during the formal count of electoral votes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia will not change the results of the election. Every Democrat and some Republicans will reject the challenges in both chambers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But the ranks of Republicans who are rejecting the objections underscores the deep uneasiness many have with Trump's efforts to overturn the election results and his embrace of baseless conspiracy theories that the election was stolen from him.

Sens. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Jerry Moran of Kansas and Tim Scott of South Carolina all said on Tuesday they would vote against the GOP objections to the results, while Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas published an op-ed explaining why he also was siding against the objectors, after Trump called him out in a tweet.

"To challenge a state's certification, given how specific the Constitution is, would be a violation of my oath of office — that is not something I am willing to do and is not something Oklahomans would want me to do," Inhofe said in a statement.